Coal India Limited Recruitment through GATE score: Apply for 1050 MT posts

CIL to recruit Management Trainees through GATE 2022 scores. The registration process started today, June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022. 
Published on Jun 23, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Coal India Limited has invited applications to apply for Management Trainee posts. Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2022 examination and have a valid GATE score is eligible to apply for the posts. The registration process has started on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1050 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Mining: 699 Posts
  • Civil: 160 Posts
  • Electronics and Telecommunication: 124 Posts
  • System and EDP: 67 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
  • System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Detailed Notification 

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of 1180/-. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

