Coal India Limited to recruit through GATE 2021 score, details soon

The advertisement will be released soon on the official website of the Coal India Limited under the link "Career with CIL".
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Coal India Limited to recruit through GATE 2021 score, details soon

Coal India Limited has announced to recruit management trainees on the basis of GATE 2021 score in six disciplines: mining, electrical, civil, industrial engineering and geology. The advertisement will be released soon on the official website of the Coal India Limited under the link "Career with CIL".

Coal India Limited is a Maharatna public sector undertaking under Ministry of Coal. It operates 345 mines in 85 mining areas across the country.

Details related to the educational qualification, age limit, mode of selection, how to apply and other information will be available in the job notice.

The official website of the Coal India Limited is coalindia.in.

Meanwhile, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE).

Online registration for GATE 2022 will begin on August 30, 2021.

