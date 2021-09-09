Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Coal India Recruitment : Application for 588 management trainee posts ends today
employment news

Coal India Recruitment : Application for 588 management trainee posts ends today

Coal India Recruitment : The application process for the posts of Management Trainee posts through GATE 2021 scores closes on September 9.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Coal India Recruitment : Candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in.(HT File)

The application process for the posts of Management Trainee in Coal India Limited (CIL) on the basis of GATE 2021 scores closes at 11.59pm on September 9. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 253 vacancies in mining discipline, 117 vacancies in electrical discipline, 134 vacancies in mechanical discipline, 57 vacancies in civil discipline, 15 vacancies in Industrial Engineering discipline and 12 vacancies in geology discipline.

Candidates who want to apply online can read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details below.

Eligibility criteria in geology discipline:

Candidates should have degree of M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Eligibility criteria in other disciplines:

Candidates should have the degree of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021, for general (UR) & EWS category candidates.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST get 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Selection Process

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2021). Based on the GATE-2021 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise, category-wise in a ratio of 1:1.50 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2021 Scores/Marks.

Application fees:

Candidates belonging to general (UR)/OBC(Creamy layer & non-creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 1000/- plus GST – Rs180/- totalling 1,180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). SC/ST/PwD candidates/employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply for MT posts

Detailed notifications below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coal india ltd coal india gate 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers

MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 releasing today,how to download here 

UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment: Apply for assistant horticulture officer posts from Sept 10 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP