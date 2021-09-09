Coal India Recruitment : Application for 588 management trainee posts ends today

The application process for the posts of Management Trainee in Coal India Limited (CIL) on the basis of GATE 2021 scores closes at 11.59pm on September 9. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 253 vacancies in mining discipline, 117 vacancies in electrical discipline, 134 vacancies in mechanical discipline, 57 vacancies in civil discipline, 15 vacancies in Industrial Engineering discipline and 12 vacancies in geology discipline.

Candidates who want to apply online can read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details below.

Eligibility criteria in geology discipline:

Candidates should have degree of M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Eligibility criteria in other disciplines:

Candidates should have the degree of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021, for general (UR) & EWS category candidates.

Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST get 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Selection Process

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2021). Based on the GATE-2021 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise, category-wise in a ratio of 1:1.50 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2021 Scores/Marks.

Application fees:

Candidates belonging to general (UR)/OBC(Creamy layer & non-creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1000/- plus GST – Rs180/- totalling ₹1,180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). SC/ST/PwD candidates/employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Detailed notifications below: