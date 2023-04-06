CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: MHA to recruit for 1.30 lakh posts

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification to recruit 1.30 lakh Constable (General Duty) posts in CRPF. The Level 3 posts will be filled in Central Reserve Police Force through direct recruitment.

As per the notice issued by the Ministry, a total of 129929 posts will be recruited out of which 125262 posts for male candidates and 4467 for female candidates. 10 percent vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age to apply for the post.

The selection of candidates will be done through physical efficiency test, medical test and written examination. Candidates must qualify physical efficiency test and written exam for further processing.

The probation period is for 2 years and pay matrix is ₹21700-69100/-. The dates of application process has not been shared in the official notice yet. More related details can be checked after the official detailed notification is issued by the Ministry of CRPF.

