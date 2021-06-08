CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF to recruit candidates for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts. The last date to apply online on crpf.gov.in is till June 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Sports Branch of Training Directorate, Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of crpf.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till June 25, 2021.

The number of vacancies may increase or decrease based on the requirement at the time of issue of Offer of appointment on a contractual basis. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• Physiotherapist 5 posts

• Nutritionist 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

• Physiotherapist: Masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign university. The age limit of the candidate should be below 40 years to apply for the post.

• Nutritionist: M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics. The age limit of the candidate should be below 50 years to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview through email or call letter. The interview may be held at Training Directorate, CRPF, East Block-10, Level-7, Sector-1, R.K.Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

The candidate has to apply only through the mail on igtrg@crpf.gov.in Applications received through Email will only be entertained and applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

