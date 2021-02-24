CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar on Wednesday released the admit card for the Bihar constable exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The board will conduct the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,415 vacancies.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

How to download CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 14.03.2021 & 21.03.2021 of Constable in Bihar Police & Other Units. (Advt. No. 05/2020)"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.