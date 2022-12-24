CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 Scientist vacancies from Dec 24

CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai has invited applications for 15 vacancies of Scientists Group IV (2). The application process commenced today, December 24, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at clri.org.

Here's the direct link to apply

CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Scientists Group IV (2).

CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 32 years as of the last date for the submission of the application form.

CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022 application fee: Male candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an online application fee of ₹100 through "SB Collect." Additionally, candidates can create a challan and submit money at any SBI branch.

However, female candidates, CSIR employees, or who identify as SC, ST, PWD, or ESM are not required to pay an application fee.

CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at clri.org

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form for future reference.

Notification here

