CSIR IICT to recruit 18 junior secretariat assistants

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has invited applications to recruit 18 junior secretariat assistants who will be required to provide assistance in the functions of general administration or finance and accounts or stores and purchase any other duties as assigned by the authorities from time to time. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 8.

Apply Online

Out of the total number of vacancies, 5 each are available in finance and accounts and stores and purchase. A total of 8 vacancies are available in general administration department.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for this post. Those applying for vacancy in finance and accounts should have cleared 10+2 with accountancy as a subject. Candidates should have proficiency in computer typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

The upper age limit for this post is 28 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typewriting test on computer. The computer typing test will be qualifying in nature and the final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the written exam.