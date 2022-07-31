CSIR-IICB recruitment 2022: Apply for Jr. Secretariat Assistant and other posts

CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, has notified vacancies for the posts of Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Jr. Stenographer. The application process will commence from August 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at iicb.res.in or www.career.iicb.res.in.

CSIR-IICB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for Junior Secretariat Assistant and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer.

CSIR-IICB recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant is 28 years and for the post of Junior Stenographer is 27 years.

CSIR-IICB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.iicb.res.in

On the homepage, click on the "APPLY ONLINE"

Next, "Click here for New Registration"

Upload all the required documents ,photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

