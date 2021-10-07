CSIR-TKDL recruitment: Apply for Project associate and other posts, here's how

CSIR-TKDL recruitment: CSIR-Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (CSIR-TKDL) has invited applications for Project Associate, Senior Project Associate and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 26.

CSIR-TKDL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies of Senior Project Associate and Project Associate.

CSIR-TKDL recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit for the Senior Project Associate is 40 years. The upper age limit for the post of Project Associate-I and Project Associate-II is 35 years.

CSIR-TKDL recruitment 2021:How to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR at www.csir.res.in

On the homepage click on the click on the career tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads,” Advertisements for engagement of project staff in CSIR-TKDL for project Digitization of Indian Systems of Medicine – Ayurveda, and Unani, and Yoga”

Register your self

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details here

