CWC Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow is last date to apply for139 AE and other posts

Central Warehousing Corporation will end the application process for 139 Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Superintendent (General) and Junior Technical Assistant posts tomorrow, September 24. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at cwceportal.com.

CWC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 139 vacancies.

Details:

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 18

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 5

Accountant: 24

Superintendent(General): 11

Junior Technical Assistant: 81

CWC Recruitment 2023 application fee: For male candidates who fall within the Unreserved (UR), EWS, and OBC categories, the application cost is Rs. 1,250. The application cost for those who are SC, ST, PWD, ex-servicemen, and women is ₹400.

CWC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cwceportal.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads, “ CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR ADVERTISEMENT NO. 2023/01”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

