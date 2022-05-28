Defence Ministry-BRO Recruitment: 876 vacancies announced, check details

General Reserve Engineering Force, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Union Ministry of Defence has notified 876 vacancies of ‘Store Keeper Technical’ and Multi Skilled Worker'.

Here's more information about these posts:

Store Keeper Technical

Total posts: 377 (Unreserved: 157, SC: 53, ST: 26, OBC: 103, EWS: 38)

Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)

Total posts: 499 (Unreserved: 164, SC: 90, ST: 50, OBC: 177, EWS: 18)

Due to service requirements, these posts are not for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Candidates will find the detailed advertisement about these posts on the BRO website, bro.gov.in, an official statement said.

Application deadline, eligibility criteria, etc are hosted on the BRO website, it added.

For more information, candidates can refer to the May 28-June 3 edition of the Employment News paper.

