Delhi High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 127 Personal Assistant posts

Delhi High Court has invited applications from candidates for Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 127 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on March 6 and will end on March 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 60 posts

Personal Assistant: 67 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed their graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process for both the posts will comprise of English Typing Test, English Shorthand Test, Main Exam and Interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- along with applicable transaction charges. These charges will be payable by General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates and ₹800/- along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwD.

