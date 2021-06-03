Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details

UCMS, Delhi University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UCMS on ucms.ac.in. Details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:21 PM IST
University College of Medical Science, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UCMS on ucms.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till June 29, 2021. This recruitment will fill up 30 posts of Assistant Professor in the organization.

The last date of receipt of duly completed hard copy of online submitted application along with self-attested documents in the College is July 9, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate should not be exceeding 40 years. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and PwBD applicants.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay 500/- as application fees. The application fees should be paid in form of demand draft, in favour of ‘PRINCIPAL, UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES’ payable at Delhi. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD and Women Applicants. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

