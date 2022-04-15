Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi University recruitment: 79 vacancies of Assistant Professors on offer

Dyal Singh College, Delhi University has invited applications for 79 vacancies of Assistant Professor
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

 Dyal Singh College, Delhi University has invited applications for 79 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of application is April 30 or within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News. Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in. the detailed notification is available on the official website of Dyal Singh College at dsce.du.ac.in.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted ti fill 79 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page atolrec.du.ac.in

Register your self and fill the online application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

candidates can check the detailed notification here

 

