Delhi University recruitment: 93 Assistant Professor vacancies on offer

Shyama Prasad Mukherji college ( For Women), Delhi University has invited application for the posts of Assistant Professors. The application procedure is currently active, and the deadline for submitting an application form is May 6, or two weeks after the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The advertisement was published on the employment news on April 16 to 22.

Interested candidates should apply online at colrec.du.ac.in in the prescribed format.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being held in order to fill 93 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: For the UR/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is ₹500. There will be no application cost for candidates who fall within the SC, ST, PwBD, or Women categories.

Direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: How to fill the application form

Visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in for more information

Register and fill out the online application form

Submit all required documentation

Make the application fee payment

Keep a copy for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Shyama Prasad Mukherji college at spm.du.ac.in or here

