Department of Atomic Energy to recruit Group A posts, details here

Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Department of Atomic Energy at barc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up Scientific Officer posts through its academic programs OCES 2023 and DGFS 2023. These exams are conducted by BARC.

Selection Process

The selection to OCES/DGFS 2023 is a two step process- Screening to shortlist candidates followed by Selection Interview of the short listed candidates.

OCES 2023: One year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates starting in August 2023.

DGFS 2023: Two year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates for joining M.Tech, starting in July 2023.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be ₹500/-, which is non refundable. The male candidate belonging to general and OBC categories will have to pay ₹500/-. Women candidates, candidates belonging to SC/ST, Dependents and Defense Personnel Killed in Action and Physically Challenged candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Information Brochure Here