Department of Biotechnology to recruit for Scientist ‘C’ posts

The Department of Biotechnology has invited applications to fill five Scientist ‘C’ posts, a Group ‘A’ Gazetted Post (Non-Ministerial & Scientific) in the pay matrix level 11. The application forms are available on the official website, dbtindia.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is November 15.

Apply online

Job details

Candidates with Master of Science in Life Sciences or Bachelor of Veterinary Science or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in the field of Biotechnology from a recognised University. Candidates should have five years experience in research and development in industrial or academic institutions or an organisation of science and technology after obtaining the minimum educational qualifications (except for departmental candidates).

“The selection process will be a single stage process consisting of interview/personal interaction for the shortlisted candidates. If considered necessary, the screening process shall include written test, to be conducted by the Central Government directly or through any other Central Government agency or organization having experience and expertise in the area,” the Department has said.

“Selected candidates shall be on probation of one year from the date of appointment and may be required to undergo any training as deemed fit by Government of India,” it has added.

