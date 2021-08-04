DHFWS Hisar recruitment 2021: 89 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer

DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2021: The District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Hisar, Haryana has invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Officer (MO), Staff Nurse, Ayush Medical Officer, and other posts on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of National Health Mission, Haryana at http://nhmharyana.gov.in/

The application process will continue from August 5 to August 16 till 4 pm.

DHFWS Hisar 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 4 vacancies are for the post of Ayush Medical Officer, 37 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse ( Female ), 17 vacancies are for the post of ANM, 5 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist, and 10 vacancies for the post of Technician.

One vacancy is each for the post of Optometrist, Zonal Entomologist, Early interventionist cum Special Educator, TBHV, Secretarial Assistant, Accountant, Para Medical Worker, STLS, Divisional Bio Engineer, and senior DOTS plus TB-HIV Supervisor.

DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For Specialist Doctors and MBBS Doctors, the applicant should be between the age of 18 and 65 years. The age limit for the other retired Government servant is 18 to 62 years.

The age limit for the other staff is between 18 to 42 years.

DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee is ₹200 for the candidates of the General category and ₹100 for the reserved category.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NHM, Haryana for regular updates.

Candidates can read the official notification here: