Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Digital India Corporation invites job applications from graduates, others
employment news

Digital India Corporation invites job applications from graduates, others

Digital India Corporation has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts for covering fixed project duration purely on contract/ consolidated basis. Application forms are available online and the last date to submit the forms is August 30.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Digital India Corporation invites job applications from graduates, others(HT file)

Digital India Corporation has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts for covering fixed project duration purely on contract/ consolidated basis. Application forms are available online and the last date to submit the forms is August 30.

Apply online

Job details

Vacancy details

• Senior application developer: 1 post

• Developer: 6 posts

• Program Executive: 1 post

• Project Analyst: 1 post

• Project Executive (Technical): 1 post

• Sr. Developer (PHP) / Sr. Developer Cum Project Manager: 2 posts

Candidates with B. Tech / BE / MSc. / MCA qualification and with relevant years of work experience are eligible for the post.

“Those candidates, who are already in regular or contractual employment under Central / State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, are expected to apply through proper channel or attach a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the employer concerned with the application OR produce No Objection Certificate at the time of interview,” the recruiting body has informed candidates.

Screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, academic record and relevant experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs digital india
TRENDING NEWS

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP