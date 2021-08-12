Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Goa District & session court recruitment: 40 LDC & other posts on offer

UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Principal District & Sessions Judge, North Goa has invited applications for filling up various posts in district and subordinate courts in the North Goa District.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is on or before September 20. Candidates have to submit all the relevant documents in the prescribed format to the office of Principal District & Sessions Judge, North Goa, Panaji.

North Goa Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Court Manager, 5 vacancy is for the post of Stenographer Grade III, 16 vacancies are for the post of Lower Division Clerk, 3 vacancies are for the post of Driver, 12 vacancies are for the post of peon and 3 vacancies are for the post of the watchman.

North Goa recruitment age limit:

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should not be more than 45 years of age. For OBC candidates the age relaxation is for 3 years, for Physically Disabled 10 years, The age relaxation for the children of freedom fighters, SC/ST 5 years. The age relaxation for the government servant as per the instruction or order issued by the government.

The application rejection/acceptance, as well as the date of the interview, will be displayed on the North and District Court Panaji notice board and on the official website at https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/ tentatively by the end of December 2021.

