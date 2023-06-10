The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) has invited applications for 181 posts of Scientist 'B'. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 181 vacancies Scientist 'B'

The application fee is ₹100 for General, EWS, and OCB male candidates. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies of which 73 vacancies are for UR category candidates, 18 vacancies are for EWS category, 49 vacancies are for the OBC category, 28 vacancies are for the SC category and 13 vacancies are for ST category.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years. For the OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates, the maximum age is 31 years. The upper age for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

