DRDO to recruit 18 JRF posts, appear for walk in interview in February

Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for JRF posts. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Research Fellow will have to appear for interview. The interviews will be conducted on February 6, 8 and 10, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduate degree in professional course (BE/ B.Tech) in first division with valid NET/ GATE score OR Post Graduate Degree in (M.E/M.Tech/M.S) with first division both at graduate and post graduate in Engineering. The age limit should be maximum 28 years as on date of interview.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of interview and written test. The interview will be conducted at VRDE, PO: Vahannagar, Ahmednagar: 414006 (Maharashtra). The written test of all eligible candidates will be conducted after verification of certificates/ testimonials. The initial screening and verification of testimonials would be done between 10 am to 11 am on the given dates.

