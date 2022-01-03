DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment: Apply for 11403 posts now, direct link

DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment: The Directorate of Secondary Education, DSE Odisha, began online application process for recruitment of Initial Appointee Teachers in the Government Secondary Schools of Odisha on January 3, 2022. The recruitment process is to fill 11403 posts under various subjects. The last date of submitting the online form is January 31, 2022. Eligible candidates can visit https://dseodisha.in/ and apply.

Vacancies

DSE Odisha has announced 3308 vacancies for Arts subjects, 2370 for Science (PCM), 1544 for Science (CBZ), 1753 for Hindi Teachers, 1188 for Sanskrit Teachers, 22 for Telugu Teachers, and 1218 for Physical Education Teacher posts.

Eligibility

Candidates should be between 21 and 32 years of age, as on January 01, 2021. As per the notice, a relaxation of 5 years in the upper-age limit will be provided to SC/ST/SEBC/Women and relaxation of 10 years will be provided to PWD candidates.

How to apply

Candidates can follow the given process to fill the application forms:

• Visit the official website https://dseodisha.in/

• Click on ‘Online Application Form’ link

• A new page will appear

• Read the instructions carefully

• Click on Register

• Fill the required details

• Click Submit and Continue

• Pay the application fee

• The completed form will appear

• Download and print the form for future reference

<strong>Direct link to apply</strong>

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 600 as processing fee, and SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay Rs. 400 as application processing fee. Candidates need to pay the non-refundable fee through online payment gateways.

Candidates are requested to read the<strong> official notice</strong> for more information and keep checking the official website.

