Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: Registration for 161 posts begins on January 10
employment news

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: Registration for 161 posts begins on January 10

DSSSB will recruit candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 10, 2022. 
DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: Registration for 161 posts begins on January 10(HT file)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 9, 2022. 

This recruitment will fill up 161 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 151 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

The age limit for both posts is 18 to 30 years of age. 

Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct Two Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II for the post of Assistant Engineer. Tier-I examination is only qualifying in nature and used for short listing only. Further selection will be made on the basis of merit/marks obtained in Tier-II examination.

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil)&lt;/strong&gt;

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification for Assistant Engineer (Electrical)&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb dsssb recruitment sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP