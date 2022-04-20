Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 168 vacancies from April 20, direct link here

DSSSB has commenced online applications for various vacancies in the state government's Departments/Autonomous Bodies.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on April 20 has commenced online applications for various vacancies in the state government's Departments/Autonomous Bodies. Candidates can apply through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is May 9, 2022.

DSSSB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 168 vacancies of which 6 vacancies are for the post of  Assistant Archivist, Grade-I, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager, 8 vacancies are for the post of Shift Incharge, 23 vacancies are for the post of Protection Officer, 3 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manage, 68 vacancies are for the post of Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO, 18 vacancies are for the post of Filter Supervisor, 2 vacancies are for the post of Bacteriologist.

DSSSB recruitment 2022 application fees: Candidates who wish to apply for the positions must pay an application fee of 100. Women applicants, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct link to apply

DSSSB recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in

Click the new registration link and proceed with the registration

Log in to the website and apply for the selected position

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay fee and submit form

Download form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check notification here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb recruitment
