DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 632 Librarian, TGT and other posts from Oct 19

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications for 632 vacancies of librarians, Assistant Teachers, TGT, Domestic Science Teacher and Physical Education Teachers. The application process will commence on October 19 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 632 vacancies of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 4 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery), 106 vacancies are for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science), 201 vacancies are for the post of Domestic Science Teacher, and 221 vacancies are for the post of Physical Education Teacher.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 selection process: Selection will be based on One Tier examination scheme.

