Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 WO, PO, PWO posts on offer, apply from Dec 5

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 WO, PO, PWO posts on offer, apply from Dec 5

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2023 07:50 PM IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer Vacancies.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer. The application process will commence on December 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 Vacancies for Welfare/Probation/Prison Welfare Officer(HT file)

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct the tier 1 examination for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.

Notification here

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application form notification deadline register application process vacancies dsssb recruitment delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP