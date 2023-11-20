DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 WO, PO, PWO posts on offer, apply from Dec 5

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer. The application process will commence on December 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 Vacancies for Welfare/Probation/Prison Welfare Officer

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct the tier 1 examination for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.