DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 80 WO, PO, PWO posts on offer, apply from Dec 5
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer Vacancies.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer. The application process will commence on December 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.
DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct the tier 1 examination for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer.
Notification here
DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.