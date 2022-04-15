Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 357 Asst. Fitter and other posts

DTC to recruit candidates for Assistant Fitter and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DTC on dtc.delhi.gov.in.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Fitter and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DTC on dtc.delhi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 357 posts in the organisation. 

The registration process will begin on April 18, 2022. The candidates must apply online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts 
  • Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts 
  • Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made based on the marks secured by candidates as per merit, in the technical qualification as required for the said post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DTC. 

