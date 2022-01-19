Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 Professor, Associate Professor posts

Delhi University to recruit candidates for Professor and Associate Professor posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.  
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 635 posts of Professor and Associate Professor in the organization.

The applications received shall be screened as per screening guidelines attached with this advertisement for short listing and recommending the applicants to be called for interview. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 186 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 449 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 2000/- for UR/EWS/OBC category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

