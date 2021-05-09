Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2021: 41 assistant professor posts on offer, check details
DU Recruitment 2021: 41 assistant professor posts on offer, check details

Acharya Nanda Dev college, University of Delhi, has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor on permanent basis in various departments of the college.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:07 PM IST
DU Recruitment 2021: The qualification and age for the above posts are in accordance with the UGC regulation 2018 and their subsequent amendments as adopted by the University of Delhi.(HT file)

Acharya Nanda Dev college, University of Delhi, has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor on permanent basis in various departments of the college at academic pay level 10 of 7th Central Pay commission matrix with entry pay level salary of 57,700 plus other allowances as per UGC/DU norms. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed application for available at colrec.du.ac.in

The advertisement for these vacancies has been published in 8-14 May issue of Employment news. The advertisement is dated May 8 and the last date to apply for the posts is four weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper or the college website, whichever is later.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 posts of Assistant Professor.

Vacancy details: BioMedical Science- 4 posts; Botany -5 posts; Chemistry-2 posts; Commerce-5 posts; Computer science- 5 posts; Electronic-1 post; Mathematics -5 posts; Physics - 9 posts and Zoology- 5 posts.

The qualification and age for the above posts are in accordance with the UGC regulation 2018 and their subsequent amendments as adopted by the University of Delhi.

Note: For details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the college at andcollege.du.ac.in

