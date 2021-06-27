Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for non-teaching posts at SPM college
employment news

DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for non-teaching posts at SPM college

DU Recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for various Non-Teaching Posts at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:17 PM IST
HSL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, University Of Delhi has invited applications for the various non-teaching posts.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of Shyma Prasad Mukherji college at http://spm.du.ac.in/

Candidates can send their application form in the prescribed format through speed post/courier/general dak. The application form with admit card duly filled by candidate along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026 on or before July 16.

The demand draft should be made in favour of Principal, SPM college payable at Delhi with regard to payment of fees as per their respective categories. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of permanent non-teaching posts.

DU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: For each post of Administrative Officer, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant(Computer) there is one vacancy. Tabla Accompanist-3 vacancies; Junior Assistant-4 vacancies; Laboratory Attendant-4 vacancies; Library Attendant-4 .

DU Recruitment 2021 Application fee: Candidates from the General/unreserved category have to pay 700 as application fee. Candidates from OBC(NCL)/EWS category and females have to pay 500 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay 400 as application fee.

Check the notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university du recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP