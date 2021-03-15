Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 1145 non-teaching posts ends tomorrow
employment news

DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Oil India Recruitment 2020

DU Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the Delhi University (DU) recruitment of non-teaching posts will end on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 17, 2021.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their online application forms from March 18 to 20, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the recruitment drive fill 1145 vacancies, out of which, 236 vacancies are for Junior Assistant, 152 for Laboratory Attendant, 109 for Library Attendant, 80 for Assistant, 77 for Stenographer, 58 for Senior Technical Assistant Department, 53 for Laboratory Assistant, 52 for Engineering Attendant, 51 for Technical Assistant Department, 45 for Senior Assistant, 35 for Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service), 19 for Technical Assistant Computer, 18 for Health Attendant, 17 for Semi Professional Assistant, 16 for Professional Assistant, 15 for Medical Officer, and various other posts.

Candidates belonging to the General/Unreserved category, are required to pay an application fee of 1000. For OBC(NCL)/ EWS /Female candidates, the registration fee is 800. Aspirants from SC/ST/PwD category will pay 600 as their application fee.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

