DU recruitment 2023: 65 Assistant Professor posts on offer in Lady Irwin College

Lady Irwin College, University Of Delhi has invited applications for 65 posts of Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of the application is April 2, 2023 or three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News and Leading Newspaper whichever is later. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Assistnat professors.

B.Ed: 6

B.Ed. Intellectual Disability (ID/MR): 3

Architecture and Interior Design: 1

Food Technology: 3

Human Development & Childhood Studies: 6

Biochemistry: 2

Botany: 1

Chemistry (Food Chem./Green Chem./Organic Chem.): 2

Development Communication & Extension: 8

English: 1

Environment: 1

Fabric & Apparel Science: 5

Food & Nutrition: 8

Mass Communication/ Journalism: 2

Microbiology/ Food Microbiology:1

Physics: 2

Psychology: 1

Resource Management & Design Application: 8

Sociology/ Social Anthropology: 1

Statistics: 1

Zoology: 2

Applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category.  No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

