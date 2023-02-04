DU recruitment 2023: SGTB to recruit 54 Non-Teaching posts, details here

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has invited applications for 54 Non-Teaching permeant positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 20.

DU recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 Non-Teaching positions.

Vacancy details:

Librarian: 1

Director, Physical Education: 2

Senior Personal Assistant: 1

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 1

Technical Assistant (Museum): 1

Assistant: 2

Laboratory Assistant: 2

Laboratory Attendant: 40

Library Attendant: 4

DU recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category. No application fee shall be charged to SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

DU recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Appointment on Non-Teaching Posts - 2023. See details here and Apply Online here. Last Date: 20-February-2023”

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

