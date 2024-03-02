DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for 36 Non-Teaching posts at Sri Aurobindo College

University of Delhi's Sri Aurobindo College (Morning) has invited applications for Non-Teaching posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website at www.aurobindo.du.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 16 or 15 days from the date published in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on March 2. DU's Sri Aurobindo College (Morning) Invites Applications for Non-Teaching Posts

Candidates can apply online for the post of Librarian and Director of Physical Education at https://rec.uod.ac.in/ and for other Non-Teaching posts at https://dunt.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/login.

DU Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 Non-Teaching posts at the college.

Vacancy details:

Librarian: 1

Director Physical Education: 1

Sr. Personal Assistant: 1

Assistant: 2

Junior Assistant: 5

Laboratory Attendant: 16

Library Attendant: 10

DU Recruitment 2024 application fee: The fee is ₹500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. SC, ST, PwBD categories, and female applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

For more details, check the detailed notification here.