Dyal Singh Evening College, Delhi University, to recruit 79 Assistant Professors

Dayal Singh Evening College Recruitment: Candidates can go to colrec.du.ac.in or dsce.du.ac.in to find more details about these Assistant Professor posts. 
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Dyal Singh Evening College under the University of Delhi will recruit 79 Assistant Professors in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply on colrec.du.ac.in or dsce.du.ac.in. 

The department-wise vacancies are: 

Commerce: 20

Computer Applications: 3

Economics: 7

English: 16

EVS: 2

Hindi: 8

History 10

Political Science: 11

Sanskrit: 1

Tamil 1

The last date to apply for these posts is April 30 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement. The advertisement was published on the April 16-22 edition of the Employment News paper. 

“The details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma etc. are available on the college website along with the advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form,” an official statement said. 

