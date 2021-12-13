ECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 technical officer posts

ECIL recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for technical officer posts at Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), other Divisions & sites across India. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 21. The registration process started from December 11.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 300 posts of technical officer on contract basis.

Qualification: A candidate should have a first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/ University.

Age limit: As on November 30, 2021, upper age should not be more than 30 years for general & EWS candidates. The upper age limit will be relaxed for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years. Candidates belonging to PWD category having minimum 40% disability or more, will get 10 years’ relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

Consolidated contract pay:

Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000/- for first year, ₹28,000/-for second year and 31,000/- for third to fifth year of contract respectively.

Method of selection:

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/ B Tech and work experience.

80% of marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE/ B.Tech. obtained in essential educational qualification.

20% marks will be allocated for work experience (5 marks for minimum stipulated work experience and additional 2.50 marks for every additional 6 months of experience up to a maximum of 20 marks).

Candidates are advised to go through detailed notification before applying for the post.

