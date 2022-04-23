ECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for the Accounts Officer and other posts

Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ht ed. The application process has be commenced from April 23 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 14. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in.

ECIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies out of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sr Dy General Manager-Technical, 2 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Manager-Finance, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Sr Dy General Manager-HR, Dy General Manager-Finance, Dy General Manager-Corporate Purchase, Dy General Manager-Corporate Communications, Dy General Manager-HR, Personnel Officer, Accounts Officer.

ECIL recruitment 2022 application fee: For General, EWS, and OBC applicants, a non-refundable application fee of ₹500. Candidates belonging to SC, ST PWD & Officers from Defence & Internal Employees are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Eligible applicants, including internal employees, must apply 'ON-LINE' via our website http://careers.ecil.co.in, or go to www.ecil.co.in > Careers > e Recruitment for more information. The online application procedure will be available from April 23 until May 14.

Candidates have to submit the printout of the online application form along with the copies of all the relevant documents to the below mentioned address:

Deputy General Manager (HR)

Human Resources (Recruitment Section),

Administrative Building, Corporate Office,

Electronics Corporation of India Limited,

ECIL (Post), Hyderabad – 500 062, Telangana.

