ECIL to recruit technical officers, scientific assistants, junior artisans

ECIL has announced to recruit 30 technical officers, scientific assistants, and junior artisans. Job details are available at ecil.co.in.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications to recruit technical officers, scientific assistants and junior artisans. The application forms are available on the official website of ECIL.

Job details

ECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Technical Officer on Contract: 21 posts
  • Scientific Assistant-A on Contract: 4 posts
  • Junior artisan on Contract: 5 posts

Candidates have to check official job notifications for work location before applying.

The job is for a period of one year (extendable up to four years including the initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate) to work at Zonal Office / Sites / Customer premises for various project requirements, the ECIL has informed candidates in the job notification.

For technical officer posts situated in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, candidates have to apply online and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 26.

For other posts, candidates have to appear for interview on December 2 and 4. “Candidates will be allowed only after registration at Zonal Office (on mentioned walk-in date) & successful completion of the document verification. The selection will be based on performance in the Personal Interview for ‘Technical Officer on Contract’ posts; Written Test and Trade Test for ‘Scientific Assistant-A on Contract’ & ‘Junior Artisan on Contract’ posts,” ECIL has said.

