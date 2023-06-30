EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2023 01:38 PM IST

EMRS to recruit for Teaching, Non Teaching posts. Candidates can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS has started the EMRS ESSE 2023 on June 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2023 can do it through the official site of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till July 31, 2023.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 4,062 Teaching, Non Teaching posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Principal: 303 posts
  • PGT: 2266 posts
  • Accountant: 361 posts
  • Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 373 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The written (OMR Based) test will be followed by an interview for the post of Principal only. In case of non-teaching staff (Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant), the final selection will be based on marks obtained in written test and skill test.

Application Fees

The application fees for Principal post is 2000/-, PGT is 1500/- and Non Teaching staff is 1000/-. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

