EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4,062 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts before July 31 on emrs.tribal.gov.in

The application process to fill 4,062 Teaching, Non-Teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS will end on July 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
EMRS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill 4,062 teaching and non-teaching positions.
Vacancy details
|Principal
|303
|PGT
|2266
|Accountant
|361
|Jr. Secretariat Assistant ( JSA)
|759
|Lab Attendant
|373
|Total
|4062
EMRS Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023) will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English. In addition, Part-V of the test for the position of PGT (Third Language) will be conducted in the concerned third language.
The objective-type questions will be of 130 marks and the language competency test will be of 20 marks. The personality test and interview will be 40 marks.
EMRS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000, PGT is Rs1500 and for Non-Teaching staff the fee is ₹1000. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference.