EMRS Recruitment 2023: Check notice for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in
NESTS has released recruitment rules notice for EMRS Recruitment 2023. The official notice is given below.
National Education Society for Tribal Students, NESTS has released EMRS recruitment 2023 rules notice for teaching and non teaching posts. The notification for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at Eklavya Model Residential School is available to candidates on the official site of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
Candidates can check the number of posts, eligibility criteria for each posts and other details below.
Vacancy Details
- Principal: 740 posts
- Vice Principal: 740 posts
- PGT: 8140 posts
- Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts
- TGT: 8880 posts
- Art Teacher: 740 posts
- Music Teacher: 740 posts
- Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts
- Librarian: 740 posts
- Staff Nurse: 740 posts
- Hostel Warden: 1480 posts
- Accountant: 740 posts
- Catering Assistant: 740 posts
- Chowkidar: 1480 posts
- Cook: 740 posts
- Counsellor: 740 posts
- Driver: 740 posts
- Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts
- Gardener: 740 posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts
- Lab Attendant: 740 posts
- Mess Helper: 1480 posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts
- Sweeper: 2220 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates who want to know about the educational qualification and age limit of the posts mentioned above can check the Detailed Notification available here.
Probation Period
Every direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period shall be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied by his/her performance . For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.