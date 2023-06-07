EMRS Recruitment 2023: Check notice for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

National Education Society for Tribal Students, NESTS has released EMRS recruitment 2023 rules notice for teaching and non teaching posts. The notification for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at Eklavya Model Residential School is available to candidates on the official site of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Candidates can check the number of posts, eligibility criteria for each posts and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Principal: 740 posts

Vice Principal: 740 posts

PGT: 8140 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts

TGT: 8880 posts

Art Teacher: 740 posts

Music Teacher: 740 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts

Librarian: 740 posts

Staff Nurse: 740 posts

Hostel Warden: 1480 posts

Accountant: 740 posts

Catering Assistant: 740 posts

Chowkidar: 1480 posts

Cook: 740 posts

Counsellor: 740 posts

Driver: 740 posts

Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts

Gardener: 740 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts

Lab Attendant: 740 posts

Mess Helper: 1480 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts

Sweeper: 2220 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to know about the educational qualification and age limit of the posts mentioned above can check the Detailed Notification available here.

Probation Period

Every direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period shall be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied by his/her performance . For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

