EPFO recruitment: Apply for 19 assistant director posts in vigilance directorate

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications for recruitment for the posts of Vigilance directorate in the vigilance department.

The posts will be filled up in various offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on deputation basis.

Interested candidates can send in their application along with enclosures to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, New Delhi

The selected candidates will be posted across 5 offices- Head Office (Delhi), North Zone (Delhi), West Zone (Mumbai), SZ (Hyderabad), East Zone (Kolkata).

The application through the proper channel should reach the EPFO, Head Office, by name to Shri Mohit Kumar Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066.

The last date to send the application forms is September 24, 2022.

Eligible candidates should possess 3 years experience in dealing with disciplinary Vigilance cases in a responsible capacity.

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of applications.

