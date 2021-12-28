Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESIC recruitment 2021: Region-wise UDC, steno, MTS vacancy details

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced to fill over 3,000 vacancies in upper division clerk, multitasking staff and stenographer posts. The application forms can be filled and submitted on the website of the ESIC on or before February 15.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ESIC has announced recruitment in 28 various regions and the headquarter.

ESIC recruitment 2021: Region wise vacancy

Name of the stateNumber of posts
Upper Division ClerkStenographerMTS
North Eastern region10017
Andhra Pradesh7226
Bihar35826
Chhattisgarh17321
Delhi23518292
Directorate (Medical) Delhi 9 
Goa13112
Gujarat1366127
Himachal Pradesh290015
Haryana961376
Jammu and Kashmir81 
Jharkhand6 26
Karnataka1991865
Kerala66460
Madhya Pradesh44256
Maharashtra31818258
North East region1 17
Odisha30341
Puducherry617
Punjab812105
Uttar Pradesh365119
Rajasthan6715105
Delhi 3 
Tamil Nadu15016219
Telangana25443
Uttarakhand9117
West Bengal, Sikkim1134203

Graduates with working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases can apply for upper division clerk post.

Class 12 pass candidates with dictation speed of 10 minutes @ 80 words per minutes and transcription rate of 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi can apply for stenographer post.

Class 10 passouts can apply for MTS post.

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible to apply for the jobs, except for the MTS post for which the age limit is between 18 to 25 years.

