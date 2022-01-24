Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various UDC, Steno and MTS vacancies, link here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The last date of submitting online applications is February 15, 2022.(HT file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:33 PM IST
ESIC Recruitment: The online application process for recruitment of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is underway. The last date of submitting online applications is February 15, 2022.

The direct recruitment process will fill 67 UDC, 15 Stenographer, and 105 MTS vacancies in Rajasthan; 06 UDC, 01 Stenographer, and 07 MTS vacancies in Puducherry region; 06 UDC and 26 MTS in Jharkhand; 02 Stenographers in Delhi; 150 UDC, 16 Stenographers, and 219 MTS in Tamil Nadu; 136 UDC, 06 Stenographers, and 127 MTS in Gujarat; 08 UDC and 01 Stenographer in Jammu and Kashmir; and 66 UDC, 04 Stenographer, and 60 MTS vacancies in Kerala.

The age limit for candidates applying to UDC and Stenographer posts should be between 18 to 27 years as on February 15, 2022. Candidates applying to MTS posts should be between 18 to 27 years of age as on February 15, 2022.

Direct link to apply

How to apply Online

Candidates can follow the given process and apply online

1. Visit the ESIC website at https://www.esic.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the Homepage

3. Click on link – ‘Submit Online Applications for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno., and MTS in ESIC’

4. Login using Registration Number and Password

5. Fill the application form and Submit

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official ESIC website https://www.esic.nic.in/ for more information.

