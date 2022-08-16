GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 282 Non Executive posts, details here
GAIL India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The registration process will begin on August 16 and will end on September 15, 2022.
This recruitment process will fill up 282 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts
- Foreman: 17 Posts
- Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts
- Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant: 3 Posts
- Operator: 52 Posts
- Technician: 103 Posts
- Assistant: 28 Posts
- Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts
- Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test and will also include Trade Test in relevant discipline.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹50/- for General, EWS and OBC (NCL) category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The Application fee once paid will neither be refunded on any account nor would this fee be held in reserve for future exam/ selection.