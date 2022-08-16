GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 282 Non Executive posts, details here

GAIL India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The registration process will begin on August 16 and will end on September 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment process will fill up 282 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts

Foreman: 17 Posts

Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts

Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant: 3 Posts

Operator: 52 Posts

Technician: 103 Posts

Assistant: 28 Posts

Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts

Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and will also include Trade Test in relevant discipline.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹50/- for General, EWS and OBC (NCL) category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The Application fee once paid will neither be refunded on any account nor would this fee be held in reserve for future exam/ selection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}