GATE 2022 answer keys to be released on February 21, know how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will release the GATE 2022 answer keys on Monday, February 21.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:01 PM IST
GATE answer key 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will release the GATE 2022 answer key on Monday, February 21. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2022 examination can check the answer key on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

 Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from Tuesday, February 22 to Friday, February 25.

The GATE 2022 result will be announced online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How to check answer key

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the login tab

Enter Enrolment Number/Email Address and Password

 Click on ‘Submit’

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and raise objection if any

Candidates have to 500 for each question.

