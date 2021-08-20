Goa electricity deptt recruitment: Apply for 243 posts at goaelectricity.gov.in

Office of the chief electrical engineer of Goa electricity department has invited applications for junior engineer (electrical), station operator, lower division clerk, meter reader and lineman/wireman recruitment examination 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so online by visiting official site of Goa electricity department on www.goaelectricity.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 7, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 243 posts in the state electricity department. Of the total 243 vacancies, 56 are for the post of junior engineer, 28 are for the post of station master, 11 are for lower division clerk, while 69 are for lineman wireman, and 79 is for meter reader.

"The candidates shall fill and submit the prescribed Application Form through online mode only available at https://cbes.goa.gov.in", reads the notification released on the official website.

Eligibility criteria for junior engineer (electrical):

Candidates should have degree or diploma in electrical engineering from a recognised university/institution and have knowledge of Konkani and Marathi (desirable).

Eligibility criteria for station operator: Candidates should have S.S.C.E or equivalent qualification, I.T.I. certificate in the trade of electrician from a recognised institution and national apprenticeship certificate in the trade of electrician awarded by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Or,

Candidates should have 3 years experience in the electrical field, knowledge of computer, Konkani and Marathi (desirable).

Eligibility criteria for lower division clerk:

Candidates should have higher secondary school certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved diploma awarded by a recognised state board of technical education or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution. Candidates should have knowledge of computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English. Candidates should have knowledge of Konkani and Marathi (desirable).

Eligibility criteria for lineman wireman: Candidates should have a certificate in electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the national council for vocational training (NCVT), Government of India or under the state council for vocational training, Government of Goa. Candidates should have 2 years experience in electrical field.

Or,

Candidates should have national apprenticeship certificate in the trade of electrician awarded by an appropriate authority under the national council for vocational training (NCVT). Candidates should have knowledge of Konkani and Marathi (desirable).

Eligibility criteria for meter reader:

Candidates should have secondary school certificate examination, or equivalent, ITI certificate in the trade of electrician or electronic from a recognised institution, diploma in computer from a recognized institution. Candidates should have knowledge of Konkani and Marathi (desirable).

Age limit for Goa electricity department recruitment 2021:

Candidates should not be more than 45 years as on September 7, 2021.

Selection process:

Selection of the candidates shall be determined in accordance with the marks obtained by each candidate in written examination as per merit. Physical endurance test or skill/ aptitude test being qualifying in nature shall not be considered for drawing merit list.

Check detailed notification Goa electricity department recruitment